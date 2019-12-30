Huawei MediaPad M6 boasts Huawei’s latest display technology

KUCHING: Huawei’s latest MediaPad M6 features a brilliant 10.8 inch 2K display lets users see more in vivid details.

The Huawei ClariVu technology uses intelligent algorithms to further enhance contrast and clarity to achieve an exceptional viewing experience.

It is also equipped with the all-new quad-channel and quad-speaker sound system tuned by Harman Kardon which enables high-performance sound. It delivers a balanced and broad soundscape with pristine treble and deep base.

The Huawei MediaPad M6 is fitted with its flagship CPU Kirin 980, Huawei’s first dual NPU mobile chipset.

This 7nm processor combines performance with energy efficiency to deliver a remarkable and intelligent user experience.

It is up to 208 per cent faster.

Users can also quickly switch to PC Mode and use the familiar desktop-like appearance to search, edit or create new files and browse the web when they pair it with the pressure-sensitivity M-Pen lite stylus and the slim Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

The MediaPad M6 is also designed with easy and safe accessibility for children.

The Children’s Corner is an intelligent tool dedicated for kids. Kids can access it simply with a fingerprint for all their learning and fun games. It is also designed for parents to monitor their child’s usage on apps and games and easily set screen time limits.

Certified by TUV Rheinland, the enhanced Eye-Protection mode cares for its users’ eyes by reducing eye strain.

Additionally, when your kids are viewing the tablet while lying-down or in the dark, they will receive an alert and be given adjustment guidance to further protect their eye sight.

The Huawei MediaPad is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Huawei MediaPad M6

Size: 257 x 170 x 7.2 mm

Weight: 498 grammes

Colour: Titanium Grey

Display: 10.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 IPS, 280 PPI

Processor: Kirin 980

Operating system: EMUI 10 (Based on Android 10)

Memory: 128GB, 4GB LPDDR4x

Camera: 8M (front), 13M (rear)

Battery: 7,500 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sensors: Gravity sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, hall sensor, compass, status indicator

Audio: 4-speaker, 4-channel output, 4-microphone noise reduction, Harman/Kardon certication

In the box: Charger, Type-C cable, eject tool, quick start guide, warranty card