Husband, hotel staff deliver baby girl who arrives early

BINTULU: Awang Sahari Awang Hassan had to be an emergency midwife when his wife gave birth to a baby girl ahead of time in a budget hotel room on Christmas eve.

Dayangku Marina Awangku Matusin, 35, from Mukah was accompanying her husband on a business trip here with their two other children.

It was learnt that the baby was due on Dec 25 but Dayangku Marina went into labour at around 1.30pm on the Christmas eve.

Without a midwife or doctor on hand, her brave husband with the help of some hotel staff delivered the baby girl weighing 2.87 kilogrammes at 1.40pm.

Medical staff who arrived shortly cut the umbilical cord and took both mother and baby to the hospital.

The management of the budget hotel Inn86 in Assyakirin Commercial Centre here was thrilled by the arrival of the unexpected guest.

The hotel manager Shirley Lim told The Borneo Post the baby was the first delivered in the hotel since it opened on Jan 30, 2012 and they felt blessed.

To mark the occasion the hotel gave a special offer for the family.

“Since she was the first baby born in the hotel, she would get a special gift from the hotel management with a free stay in a Family Room for every Christmas eve until she turns 18,” Lim said .

She said the family checked in for a five-night stay on Dec 21.

She added it was amazing that the husband was able to help some hotel staff members delivered the baby before the medical staff could reach the hotel.