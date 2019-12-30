KDN to set up consultative council to strengthen policies, security enforcement

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) will set up a Security and Public Order Consultative Council (MPMKKA) which will play a role of advising the ministry on policy planning and matters regarding security enforcement.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the input from experts and experienced members of the council was crucial in strengthening the administration of the ministry, as well as the departments and security agencies under it.

The MPMKKA, which is expected to begin operating next year, is believed to be able to enhance the approach and actions taken by the ministry in implementing any policy or law enforcement that has an impact on the interests of the people and the country.

The move is also seen as one of many strategies and measures by the ministry to enable Malaysia to remain as a sovereign, peaceful, prosperous and respected nation globally as outlined in the Security and Public Order Policy (DKKA).

“What is important is that we have taken this step, I proposed, and it has been agreed to be implemented by next year.

“I will act as the chairman of MPMKKA to ensure that the platform works and functions as planned,” he told Bernama here recently.

Muhyiddin said the council would comprise 40 members of various backgrounds, involving civilians, community leaders, non-governmental organisations and academics with specific expertise.

He said the views expressed by the MPMKKA would be taken into consideration when making any policy decisions, such as the need to amend laws or to fix approaches that are considered inappropriate with the current situation.

The agreement to establish the council is also seen as a manifestation of the government’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with various stakeholders towards establishing a ministry that has the people’s best interest in mind. – Bernama