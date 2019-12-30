MBKS to hold New Year Countdown 2020 event at MBKS Square tomorrow

KUCHING: The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be holding its New Year Countdown 2020 event at the MBKS Square tomorrow (Dec 31).

According to MBKS Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, the event will start at 9am with an array of performances by local Chinese artistes including Sarawak’s very own Rynn Lin Yu Zhong, and from Peninsular Malaysia Vic Teo, Eric Lim Kien Fei, Faye An Ying Fei, Beta Teo Eng San and Joseph Ng.

Wee said there will also be performances by the finalists of Kuching Got Talent like Adelynna Yang Tze Wee and Nicole Kho.

“Dance groups such as KinAte, The Spectacular and La Danse too will be performing their hip hop and K-pop dances to entertain spectators,” he said during a press conference this afternoon.

Everybody is welcomed to the countdown event and entrance would be free, he added.

“Fireworks, food and drink stalls are also being lined up for the enjoyment of the crowd. The crowd will also have a chance to play games with the councillors and win some prizes,” said Wee.

He said the main road around MBKS would not be diverted or closed, as not to interfere with the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the state government will also be holding the state level New Year Countdown at the Kuching Waterfront.

Certain roads leading to the Kuching Waterfront will be closed early to facilitate the celebration and traffic police will be around to assist road users.

Among the top Malaysian artistes who will be entertaining those present with their popular songs are Noryn Aziz, REM and Shafiq Farhain.

Local well known singers who will be making their appearance are Roxanne Lee, Felicia Gek, Gabriel Fairuz Louis, Mohd Firdaus Materang, Siti Hajar Mohidin and Nur Fauzana Wahid.

At 5pm tomorrow, the celebration will commence with entertainments by popular local bands and buskers and variety of entertainment until past midnight.

The entertainers are At Adau, Belio Buskers, Legacy Band, On String Band as well as performers from Universiti Technology Mara Malaysia (UiTM) Sarawak and Lim Kok Wing Creative University.

The highlights of the celebration will be musical water fountain display, more stage performances and showcases of Malay dance, ajat Iban, Melanau, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Chinese and Indian dances for the crowd.

Other captivating attractions to be shown are water show, lighting up of the Darul Hana Bridge, 3D imaging and a video show from the Sarawak Tourism Board in conjunction with its launching by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The grand finale will be the grand fireworks show at the stroke of midnight.