MBKS plans to set up smoking zones among dense eatery places to accommodate smokers

KUCHING: The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) plans to set up smoking zones among dense eatery places within its jurisdiction to accommodate smokers following the smoking ban set to be enforced on Jan 1, next year.

MBKS Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said he had instructed his officers to survey available areas or spaces near more than 1,000 eatery premises within the council jurisdiction to identify potential spots to set up smoking zones.

“We are actually trying to look into the possibility of setting up smoking zones.

“Because when we ask people to stop their habits, we must also have a place to accommodate them, a smoking area.

“So that’s why I have asked my officers to look around for potential areas near eateries, we try to set up smoking zones for them,” he told reporters when met this afternoon.

However, there are no deadlines set for the setting up of MBKS’s smoking zones.

Earlier today, health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press statement said the smoking ban at all prohibited areas including eateries will be fully enforced effective Jan 1 and individuals found smoking at these premises will be subjected to a compound of RM250.

However, he said, for the first time offender, the compound could be reduced to RM150 if payment to be made at any district health office within one month from the date the compound was issued.

Dr Noor Hisham said for the second offence, there would be no reduction to the compound and a full payment of RM250 would be imposed, while those committed the third and subsequent offences, they would be charged with a higher compound of RM350.

“Under Regulation 12 of the Tobacco Control Regulation (PPKHT) 2004 (amended) 2018, owners of the eateries must ensure that their premises are smoke-free and they are also prohibited from providing amenities for smokers such as ashtrays and shisha services.

“For enforcement purposes, beginning Jan 1, the owner of the premises can be compounded up to RM250 for the first and second offences while for the third and subsequent offences, they will be slapped with a higher compound of RM350,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the owners should ensure that there were adequate ‘No Smoking’ signage clearly displayed in the premises.

He said premise owners should also ensure their premises are free from smokers and smoking paraphernalia including shisha, under Regulation 12 of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations.

“Premise owners must ensure that no smoking signs are clearly displayed at their premises.

“Premise owners who do not comply may be fined RM250 for first and second offences, and RM350 for subsequent offences,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee also proposed the smoking zones to be sheltered for the convenience of smokers.

“I’m not encouraging smokers, but I think we have to get them a place not strictly under the sun or rain. We will try to be creative setting up the smoking zones.

“It will be outside the coffee shop, within council areas,” he said.

Wee said the enforcement would be done by the Health Department, and pubs are not exempted from the smoking ban.