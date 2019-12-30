‘Quality a must in making first modern Iban language movie’

KUCHING: Several arts and film enthusiasts have expressed their wish for ‘Bungai Ngerembai’, touted as the first-ever modern Iban language movie, to be a massive hit – one that is well-accepted by everyone.

Nevertheless, they also hope that this feature would not end up like some of those overhyped productions, which received lots of attention pre-screening but fell flat after that.

“If the film-makers intend to make a film that is associated with the Dayak community, I do hope that such production would emphasise on quality. This is because I want the outsiders to know that there are good-quality films being produced using a Dayak language like Iban, and that the film can become a pride of the community too.

“We wouldn’t want the film to end up as a ‘laughing stock’ not only in the Dayak community, but worse, in other communities as well,” 39-year-old entrepreneur Desmond Mitchell Hill told The Borneo Post here.

For technician Norman Shane Nyigor, producing a film using a localised language such as Bahasa Iban should be encouraged but just like Desmond, he was more concerned about the production quality, covering the aspects of thematic elements, plots and storylines, as well as the solid portrayal of the characters.

“If the Iban language is present but the story doesn’t make any logical sense, in terms of suspending reality and getting into the story, then I don’t see any reason for having the Iban language in it if it would turn into a boring non sequitur in the film,” said the 36-year-old.

Norman also opined that should the film typecast an Iban as ‘a jungle man or a stereotypical Iban’ instead of exploring the possibilities of people being more multi-faceted than being one dimensional, then the film would be ‘nothing more than just a film, with the Iban language in it’.

In his opinion, Christopher Jeffery Hill believed that the effort in making a film like ‘Bungai Ngerembai’ should be encouraged, adding that it was high time for such movie to make an appearance in the film industry.

“If this film could reach the standards of those produced in the Philippines or Indonesia, it would be great for me. I think Iban films can reach those heights – if produced properly,” said the 37-year-old graphic designer.

On the other hand, Rovella Pleant Kapple saw nothing wrong with film-makers wanting to make movies using Iban or any other Dayak languages, because for her, a good movie would ‘always be a good movie, despite its language’.

The 32-year-old Kuchingite, who currently works as a content strategist associate at an advertisement firm in Kuala Lumpur, cited India as a key example.

“There are lots of Bollywood remakes of Tamil and other foreign language movies, because they are so good. If it happened to Iban movies, then it’s good,” she said.

Nevertheless, Rovella believed that in terms of movie-making in today’s era, good scriptwriting and direction also held as much prominence as good acting.

‘Bungai Ngerembai’ (Blooming Flowers) will hit the big screen not only in Malaysia, but also in China, in May next year.

With a budget of about RM4 million, the film is currently 40 per cent completed.

The director is Dato Robin Lai, while the producer Telbina Technology Sdn Bhd.