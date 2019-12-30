Sarawak firm on reclaiming rights under MA63

THE Sarawak government is not dropping its demand for oil royalties from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and shall continue imposing the 5 per cent sales tax on petroleum products as part of recovering Sarawak’s rights, which have been eroded over the years.

Thus far, Petronas is the only oil company that has not paid the State Sales Tax, leading the Sarawak government to issue a Notice of Assessment (NoA) over Petronas’ outstanding payment.

On Nov 4, 2019, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who tabled the 2020 Sarawak Budget, said Petronas is required to pay the overdue sales tax to the state government as stipulated under the existing legal framework.

As of Sept 30, 2019, Sarawak had collected RM5.653 billion in revenue.

Under the State Sales Tax Ordinance, 1998, Abang Johari said Petronas is legally obligated to pay the State Sales Tax and its failure to do so would be tantamount to breaching the law.

Should Petronas fail to make the necessary payment, the Chief Minister said Sarawak would allow the law to take its course.

The 5 per cent sales tax on petroleum products came into effect on Jan 1 this year.

On Sept 27, 2019, while in New York, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he had lost hope of Sarawak and Sabah having their oil royalty raised to 20 per cent under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, although this was promised in the PH election manifesto.

He said the federal government now realised that giving 20 per cent to the two states would mean Petronas would no longer be the international oil company that it is.

Putrajaya has since told the Sabah and Sarawak governments that the 20 per cent oil and gas royalties is not workable.

On Sept 13, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had hinted that the long-standing wish of the two states to raise the oil royalty from 5 per cent to 20 per cent might not materialise.

He blamed legacy issues from the previous government for preventing the implementation of promises under the PH manifesto.

PH ousted the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the May 2018 general election, when it pledged to raise the royalty of oil producing states to 20 per cent or of its equivalent value.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Sarawak’s ruling coalition, continues the fight to regain rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) through negotiations with the PH-led federal government despite being in the opposition at federal level.

Sarawak’s efforts to reclaim its rights intensified when Pehin Sri Adenan Satem was Chief Minister from March 1, 2014 until his untimely demise on Jan 11, 2017.

Affectionately known as Tok Nan, Adenan is remembered for bringing the MA63 issue to the federal government and his strong stand on the matter struck a chord with both Sarawakians and Sabahans.

After the Sarawak government received a unanimous mandate during the Dec 8, 2015 State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting, Adenan announced on Jan 21, 2016 that the federal government had granted 13 provisions of administrative empowerment to Sarawak, which were agreed upon during his meeting with then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Najib started discussing MA63 with Sarawak and Sabah after Adenan led BN Sarawak to a landslide victory in the 2016 Sarawak election.

This resulted in the eventual formation of the Devolution of Authority Implementation Committee to Sabah and Sarawak.

A Steering Committee and a Technical Committee were also set up at the federal level.

While the Steering Committee was chaired by Datuk Seri Anifah Aman from Sabah and Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri from Sarawak, the Technical Committee was chaired by then attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

Prior to Adenan’s passing, the Sarawak government and Putrajaya, through these committees, had two rounds of negotiations.

Abang Johari, who was appointed on Jan 13, 2017, vowed to continue Adenan’s legacy and dispatched a Sarawakian legal team to London to study documents on MA63 there.

Led by Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, the team managed to obtain facts from these documents, which originated from Sarawak, pertaining to the formation of Malaysia to better negotiate with the federal government on MA63.

In January 2018, Abang Johari announced the formation of the state technical committee for discussions with Putrajaya.

Approved by the DUN in November 2017, the committee includes Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

It was reported then that the second phase of the devolution of powers would touch on Sarawak’s constitutional rights and proceed with the recommendations of the 1962 report of the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) regarding the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

The ongoing discussions seemed to hit a speedbump after Dr Mahathir led PH to victory in Putrajaya in May 2018.

After forming the new government at federal level, PH agreed to form a Special Cabinet Committee, chaired by Dr Mahathir, to review the MA63.

The other members include federal cabinet ministers; the Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak; as well as senior officials from the federal, Sarawak, and Sabah governments.

The committee, which held its first meeting on Dec 17, 2018 was tasked to resolve 21 issues among the three parties.

Of these, 13 are joint issues involving Sabah and Sarawak, and eight more are specific to Sabah.

As of Aug 19, 2018, the Special Cabinet Committee resolved seven of the 21 issues. Another 14 issues involving the two East Malaysian states and the federal government require further discussion.

The issues, which were resolved in the meeting among the three parties, specific for Sarawak included:

I. The Federal Government agrees to hand over regulation of gas distribution in Sarawak to the state in accordance with the state’s Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016.

II. Sabah and Sarawak also agreed to form a committee to boost collaboration on federal-funded public works.

III. On labour supply, the federal government said it had no objection to handing over authority to Sabah and Sarawak through a subsidiary legislation of “labour conditions peculiar to the state” under the respective state labour ordinances.

IV. On health issues, the federal government and both states agreed to form a special management committee which will have discussions periodically on the issue.

V. Agriculture and forestry issues were dropped during the meeting, as both issues are already listed under state Taskforce MA63 list, whose final report would be presented at the next meeting.

The negotiations were said to be in line with pledges made in PH’s manifesto for the 14th general election campaign, which promised to review the implementation of MA63.

On Aug 20, 2019, Abang Johari said issues related to oil and gas in Sarawak would be exclusively discussed between him, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, and Dr Mahathir.

He assured that he would report back to the Sarawak DUN Consultative Committee on issues, including oil and gas, raised during his negotiations with Dr Mahathir.

On Sept 4, 2019, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the special taskforce on the implementation of the MA63 had completed its final report on Aug 31, 2019.

In the meantime, Liew said the report had been forwarded to Dr Mahathir, Abang Johari, Shafie, as well as other taskforce members for a final review.

On Dec 16, Abang Johari held a tripartite discussion with Dr Mahathir and Shafie, to discuss issues relating to Sarawak and Sabah’s rights on oil and gas resources at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

The meeting was a separate forum from the MA63 Steering Committee to discuss and address issues relating to Sarawak and Sabah’s on oil and gas rights vis-a-vis the Federal Constitution and MA63.

Sarawakians continue to wait for more good news from the MA63 negotiations.