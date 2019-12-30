Sekuau smallholders filing suit against Felcra over unpaid dividends

SELANGAU: A total of 404 Sekuau Resettlement Scheme land owners involved in oil palm with the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Board (Felcra) are disappointed after their dividends were unpaid over the last two years.

Sekuau Village Security and Development Committee chairman Councillor Henry Kanyan said the committee and the Longhouse Chiefs Association in Sekuau, representing 30 longhouses involving 517 doors, are in the process of taking legal action against Felcra over the matter.

“We have held talks with the committee’s legal team to take legal action over the failure of the Felcra developer to pay dividends and perform corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the people as promised.

“I have discussed this with the Sibu Resident’s Office and the Selangau District Office for action and information,” he told reporters yesterday.

Henry said the matter was also discussed with Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, who had personally attended a meeting with Felcra to discuss the matter.

“However, to date there has been no positive response from Felcra for the people of Sekuau. Our representative (Gira) has repeatedly questioned the relevant minister but has not received a satisfactory answer.

“As such, we have conducted a survey and asked all the people in Sekuau whether they are still choosing Felcra as a developer or diverting to other government agencies that are more profitable,” he added.

Henry said Felcra has been in Sekuau for over 20 years but there was no effort by Felcra and the federal government to make agreements with participants regarding government land use that had been approved for residents of Sekuau to carry out gardening and agricultural activities.

“Felcra does not care for the welfare of the residents; they do not provide CSR to the residents in relation with the assistance or initiative to the participants,” said Henry, who is a councillor of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

He also said that in the eyes of the community, Felcra’s goal in Sekuau has failed due to lack of effort by the agency.

“I have also noticed that many of the oil palm in the block is not well managed and many oil palms are not picked up.

“How can Felcra benefit if its fruits are not taken care of? It is our participants’ right to ensure the profitability of the developer and to provide good dividends to the participants,” he explained.

There are more than 5,000 residents in Sekuau including Batang Oya.