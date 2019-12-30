Selected opportunities exist in REITs sector

KUCHING: On the back of largely organic growth in 2019, analysts with Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) are optimistic of selected opportunities persisting in 2020.

Analyst Kevin Wong from Maybank IB Research estimate M-REITs’ growths to be largely organic in 2019, via positive rental reversions and sustained occupancy rates, while there are M-REITs which would record full-year rental income contributions from assets that were acquired in 2019.

Taking note from expectations of an OPR cut in 2020, it expect direct earnings lift to M-REITs to be minimal (via easing of financing costs from variable rate debts). Nevertheless, a lower interest rate environment could encourage more acquisitions by M-REITs, which are generally financed by borrowings.

“We also expect 2020’s acquisition pipeline to remain subdued for now, only involving smaller size assets as anticipated major pipeline and developments could only take place from 2021 onwards, such as Lot 185, Lot 91, and City Point Podium by KLCCP and completion of Phase 2 development at Axis Mega Distribution Centre by Axis.

“Our 2020 forecasts have only imputed 4 industrial property development/acquisitions by Axis. Elsewhere, due to ongoing oversupply of retail and office space, particularly in the Klang Valley, we continue to favour prime malls with prominent locations and office and industrial assets with long-term tenants.

“We have penciled in 95 per cent occupancy rates and positive rental eversions for the aforementioned assets.”

ON this point, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) expect minimal impact seen from OPR rate cut on REITs.

“We note that the impact of the 25bps overnight policy rate (OPR) cut in May on REITs 3QCY19 has been minimal as most REIT managers increase their floating rate loans by less than 6ppt compared to a year ago with most hovering below 60:40 float to fixed ratio.

“Some REIT managers maintain most of their loans at high fixed ratio. Our house economists expect OPR to maintain at three per cent this year and one rate cut in 2020, bringing OPR to 2.75 per cent in 2020.

“While we think that another rate cut may create excitement among investors before the announcement of the rate cut, the actual impact on savings in borrowings is expected to be minimal.

“Also, we think that the excitement may not be long-lasting if core earnings growth of the REIT does not rise in tandem. Notably, some REITs manage to register high single-digit to double-digit revenue growth from a bigger asset portfolio but their earnings may not rise in tandem due to higher property and non-property expenses.”

10-year MGS yield averages at 3.75 per cent to-date. The spread between MGS 10-year yield and REITs we cover stood at 1.4ppt, which is not very attractive at the moment. MGS average yield to-date is largely unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

In 2019, the KL REITS sector index is sitting at a return of about 5.15 per cent, outshining the FBM KLCI’s 7.51 per cent decline.

MIDF Research believe that some investors may prefer to seek shelter by allocating their investments in REITs due to the relatively stable and predictable core earnings due to the long-term rental agreement betweenthe asset owners and tenants.

“As such, we believe that valuation may be maintained while the spread between dividend yield and MGS yield may continue to be lower than the range of ~1.5ppt.

“We can anticipate another round of rally in REIT unit prices closer to the announcement of an anticipated OPR cut but we think that any sharp rise will result in a tapering in unit prices after the announcement is made.

“We like to focus on the core income growth of REITs, which will ultimately translate into dividends and yield.”