Sibu district records 116 pct rise in dengue cases

SIBU: The Sibu district has recorded an increase of 116 per cent in dengue cases this year as compared to last year, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

Ting noted that the number of dengue cases outbreak last year stood at 69, whereas this year has reached 182 cases.

“There was an increase of 113 cases as compared to the same period last year.”

“It was found that 45 per cent of dengue cases occurred within the municipality of SMC,” he said during a press conference after full council meeting this afternoon.

Thus, he reminded all residents to take preventive measures such as to reduce the tendency of mosquitoes breeding in stagnant water, particularly during rainy season.

On anti-littering campaign, Ting said the council had granted a three-month grace period of educational awareness that started on Oct 1.

He informed the public that the council’s enforcement officers would compound the litter-bugs RM500 effective Jan 1, next year.

“However, option is granted to the litter-bugs to pay RM100 only at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), Sibu Central Market within seven working days as from Jan 1”, he explained.

Ting said no reduction of compound fee of RM500 would be entertained after seven working days.

“Council chairman and deputy chairman are not empowered to reduce the compound in accordance to Local Authorities Financial Regulations, 1997,” Ting added.