YAST Group welcomes support for OKU community

KUCHING: YAST Group, an international business and network docking platform, welcomes those interested to help the special needs community as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Group founder Esther Law who hails from Sarawak said the group has set up a One Belt One Road Entrepreneurship Institute for the special needs community in Bentong, Pahang.

The group aims to create a platform and be a model demonstrating the correct CSR practice like what the group is doing in Bentong.

“The population of people with disabilities (OKU) in the country is increasing so we need everyone to build a harmonious community.”

“In order to have that harmony, we need to have deeper understanding, knowledge on how to communicate and co-exist peacefully and joyfully together with the OKU,” she said during a sharing session with the media on Saturday night.

She elaborated that the institute is the first large scale skill and career training institute for the special needs community to systematically groom them so they can build their own lives.

The institute has assist-based workspace, project-based workspace and community-based farm complete with sustainable model.

She said those who wish to know more about its programme can come forward in support of the special needs community.

The institute is led by YAST Education Development CEO Andrew Tan and YAST Education Development director Cheng Zhee Long.

When asked if the group would set up a similar institute in Sarawak, she said the group looks forward to share the model with the state government if there is public interest.

Also present was YAST Education Development director Wanderine Koo.

To know more, contact Andrew Tan at 016-2333579 or Wanderine at 016-8880699.