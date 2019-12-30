Yong: Ferry service across Samarahan River expected to operate come March 2021

KUCHING: Residents living at Kampung Beliong will soon be able to get to Samarahan without relying on ‘sampans’ to as a ferry service across Samarahan River is expected to operate come March 2021.

This was revealed by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, who received a letter from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development confirming the matter.

“I received a letter from the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development last week informing that the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak is currently finalising a 24-car capacity ferry to operate across Sungai Samarahan and Kampung Beliong.

“The operation of the approved ferry service is expected to commence sometime in March 2021 after the completion of infrastructure works including fender, ferry ramp, access road and so on,” she told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

Yong said she had previously raised the issue concerning road connectivity between Kampung Beliong and Samarahan during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting in 2017 and again in May this year where she requested for a bridge to be constructed in the area.

“The people in Beliong area rely solely on the ‘sampans’ as their main mode of transportation and this has caused a lot of inconvenience for the people particularly those in the agriculture industry such as farmers and oil palm planters.

“For now, a bridge will not be constructed but JKR Sarawak is prepared to provide the ferry service, which they believe is sufficient to serve the area for the time being,” she said.

She thus urged JKR Sarawak to implement the project on schedule so that the people can make use of the ferry service in March 2021.

“Apart from providing convenience to the people, the ferry service will also enable visitors to visit Beliong particularly its famous Beliong Chinese Temple which has attracted tourists from all over the world including Taiwan and Singapore.

“With this ferry service, I believe it will also help to boost our tourism industry as well as bring forth development in the cottage industry where the local folks there can produce handicrafts to earn extra income.”

Yong gave her assurance that she will continue to monitor and follow up on this project despite not being an elected representative of the area.

“Even though Beliong is not under my ‘kawasan’, but if the public comes to me with their request, I think that I’m obliged as an elected representative to bring up their matter to the relevant authority,” she said.