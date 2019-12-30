Yong unsatisfied with upgrading works at Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Foochow No.1 intersection

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has called upon the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak to compile a list of defects to be put forward to the contractor of the recently completed Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Foochow No.1 intersection upgrading works project.

She said this following complaints from road users that the road remained uneven despite being upgraded to a concrete road.

“Frankly, I myself am not satisfied with the conditions of the upgrading works at the Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Foochow No.1 intersection.

“I might not be an engineer, but from the look or feel I had when driving along the road there, the surface is uneven. Though a concrete road is supposed to be rough but that doesn’t mean that when I drive I should feel as though I’m driving on gravel road,” she told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters today.

She said JKR Sarawak, as the implementing agency, ought to come up with the defects list which should then be forwards to the contractor and sub-contractors to make sure that they comply with proper standard and procedures.

“It is my wish that JKR Sarawak can make sure that all works are done properly and that defects are rectified before the certificate of practical completion (CPC) is issued.

“Even though this method of concrete road is being constructed for the first time in Sarawak, that should not be an excuse for the contractors not to do it professionally and with the correct method,” she emphasised.

The concrete road is a method employed in Peninsular Malaysia to off-set road damages due to heavy vehicles traveling along the road as constant resurfacing is not sufficient as a long-term solution for the problem.

The Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Foochow No.1 intersection was recently reopened on Dec 24 after the roads there were temporarily closed on Dec 19 to enable JKR Sarawak to implement concrete resurfacing works at the traffic light junction of Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Foochow and Jalan Rengas.

Jalan Tun Razak had been undergoing mining and resurfacing works as well as concrete pavement construction ion since September with the project initially scheduled for completion in mid-November.

However, the project came under heavy criticism from road users due to the massive jams during peak hours there which led to the temporary road closure on Dec 19 to enable the upgrading works to be completed faster.