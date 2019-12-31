300 STAR members join Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: With less than a week to the nomination of the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, Parti Warisan Sabah’s membership in the constituency was boosted with the entry of 300 Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) members.

STAR Kimanis Division deputy chief Holy Juking led members from seven branches to hand over their membership application forms to Warisan Kimanis chief Datuk Karim Bujang at the division’s headquarters in Kimanis yesterday.

Holy said they have lost their confidence in STAR’s leadership which is not fighting for the reason why the party was set up in the first place.

“This is why we decided to join Warisan which is the current government and can bring about development to the constituency. We are joining Warisan out of our own free will,” he said, adding that the decision was made after a meeting with Karim.

Holy disclosed that they are now more practical and want to see what they have been fighting for all this while, which is for the rakyat and constituency, fulfilled by the government through Warisan.

“We also hope to be able to meet with Chief Minister cum Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal so we can relate to him issues affecting the constituency and the community here,” said Holy.

Karim in welcoming Holy and his group said that their joining Warisan was a right move and would ensure that the constituency will enjoy more development.

He expressed hope that more STAR members and other opposition parties would emulate what Holy and his group have done.