Ahmad Khusairi new MACC Investigation director

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya has been appointed the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Investigation director, effective from Dec 24.

In its statement today, the commission said Ahmad Khusairi took over the post from Datuk Seri Simi Abdul Ghani, 60, who retired on the same day.

“Simi who had been with MACC for 36 years, began his career as an investigation officer in 1983.

“Ahmad Khusairi, 52, who joined the commission as an investigation officer in 1992, was previously the director of the Policy, Planning and Research Division, as well as Kuala Lumpur MACC state office chief,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Inspection and Consultation Division Datuk Abd Aziz Aban, 55, replaces Ahmad Khusairi as the new Intelligence Division director.

The commission said Abd Aziz had previously served as MACC state head in Putrajaya, Kelantan and Penang. – Bernama