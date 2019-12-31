Boy found unconscious in public pool pronounced dead

SIBU: A 10-year-old boy died after he was found unconscious by his mother during an outing to a public swimming pool in Bukit Lima here at 5.30pm Sunday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim was identified as Brynden Baro Bata.

He said that the victim and his six-year-old sister were brought to the swimming pool by their 30-year-old mother.

“At the pool, the siblings went to the children section while their mother went to the adult section.

“The woman immediately rushed to the children section after she was alerted by her daughter about her son,” he said in a statement.

He said that the woman pulled her son from the pool and sought assistance from members of the public to send him to the hospital.

“However, the victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer at the hospital.

“Police initial investigation found the victim suffered from asthma and a heart problem,” he said.

He added the case was classified as sudden death.

Stanley advised parents to monitor their children at public places.