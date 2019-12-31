City Hall given two weeks to convert parking spots

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is giving the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) two weeks to convert the parking spots in Lintas Plaza to diagonal parking to ease traffic congestion in the area, or the party shall initiate a petition against inaction.

LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin said the party’s Public Complaints Bureau had recently met with a DBKK officer about the proposal to create more diagonal parking spots to improve traffic flow in Lintas Plaza, which the latter had agreed would be effective in addressing the traffic woes.

“However, DBKK has not taken any action to date.”

Chin said the party had received numerous complaints from businesses and the public on the traffic congestion in Lintas Plaza.

“We have studied the parking designs and found that 45-degree angle parking spots will make a difference to the flow of traffic.”

He said converting the parking spots to angled parking would not incur a huge cost.

“But if DBKK is unable to convert the parking spaces due to financial constraint, we can engage the private sector to do so.

“The local government should be committed to implement measures that could improve the people’s wellbeing.”

Chin said the party would allow DBKK two weeks’ time to convert the parking spots to diagonal parking.

“If DBKK has not acted after two weeks, LDP’s Public Complaints Bureau will initiate a petition in Lintas Plaza.

“We will interview drivers on their opinions on DBKK and compile their reactions into a video.”

He hoped that Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman would demonstrate his commitment to implement policies that benefit the people.

“The rakyat want to see positive changes implemented by the new government.”

