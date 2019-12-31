Don’t assign teachers to monitor free breakfast programme — Union

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) does not agree with the assigning of teachers to monitor the free breakfast programme (PSP).

Union president Macky Joseph says it would be much better for the teachers to deal with their core business, that is teaching and learning.

He was reacting to the Education Ministry (MoE)’s recent statement that the first phase of free breakfast programme would be implemented on Jan 20, 2020 at 100 primary schools nationwide, involving 37,000 pupils and 1,600 teachers, which according to the ministry, would involve a cost of about RM22 million.

The MoE had also said that the implementation of the first phase of PSP would use the concept of ‘Grab ‘n’ Go’, where a milk drink or nutritious drink and snacks such as bread, biscuits, cereal, ‘kuih’, sandwich, fruits or hard boiled eggs would be served.

“STU welcomes the noble gesture by the MoE, but it urges the ministry to closely monitor the quality of food and drinks served to the children.

“It should not lay the burden of monitoring on teachers. STU does not agree with assigning teachers to be on duty in the programme,” Macky added, pointing out that teachers should be given ample time to plan their lessons.

STU hoped to see the programme extended to all deserving children as soon as possible, he said.

“MoE should not use financial allocation as an excuse because a detailed study should have been done prior to the launching of the project. There should be no segregation during the free meal,” Macky pointed out.

He took the opportunity to wish everyone Happy New Year 2020, especially teachers in Sarawak.