Five family members perish in early morning house fire in Tenom

TENOM: Five members of a family perished and another was injured in an early morning fire which destroyed a house in Kampung Menara Pamilaan near here today.

The deceased were identified as Khatijah Omar, 35, her sons — nine-year-old Sakiran Sulaiman and six-year-old Zahid Sulaiman — daughter Sapura Sulaiman, aged three years, and niece, Adira Suhaila, 12.

Khatijah’s husband, Sulaiman Hajar, suffered burns on the head and arms in the incident.

A statement issued by the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department stated that a Perodua Kelisa car was also burnt in the incident.

It said two engines with eight firemen from the Tenom Fire and Rescue Station, led by station chief Zainal Sinsian, rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 12.46 am and managed to completely douse the flame at 3.29 am.

There were six casualties in the fire, with five of them found burnt, it said, adding that the other was slightly injured and was sent to Tenom Hospital for treatment. – Bernama