Govt to continue efforts for a better Malaysia – Dr Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said the year, 2020 will see more measures implemented by the government to be enjoyed by all Malaysians and the efforts will continue for the betterment of the people.

Dr Wan Azizah, in her New Year message, said the government also promised to continue working towards a better Malaysia.

She also acknowledged that 2019 has been a challenging year for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government with many of its members were learning the ropes of administration.

“All of us are still learning and for 2020 let us focus on the positives,” she said.

“In 2020, childless couples can withdraw from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account of up to RM10,000 for in-vitro fertility (IVF) treatment and by next year, good husbands will be able to show how much their spouses mean to them by contributing two per cent of their EPF contributions to a separate account for their wives.

She said in addition, 2020 would also see the government to introduce a national cyber ​​security strategy for the protection of the people, and allocated RM10 million for the development of female athletes.

She also said that women, aged 30 to 50, who had been unemployed for a year or more, and those who returned to work would be paid a RM500 wage incentive a month for two years, while employers would also be given a hiring incentive of RM300 per month for the same period.

“These are just some of the measures Malaysians can look forward to in 2020… besides, we also promise to continue our fight against graft,” she said.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu called on Malaysians to maintain the country’s harmony and peace and not allow it to be harmed by certain narrow-minded parties using racial and religious issues for their political gain.

“By right, the only competition among Malaysians of various races and religions should be about doing good and lifting people’s lives to a better level,” he said.

He also advised Amanah members to continue to use integrity as a guide in all matters and to make 2020 as a year to continue to work hard to ensure the well-being of all Malaysians.

“We welcome all the constructive criticisms so that the government can rectify the weaknesses … I also would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year,” he said. – Bernama