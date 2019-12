KUCHING: A house at Lorong 2 Seng Goon Garden was 60 per cent burnt following a fire tonight.

The Fire and Resuce Departnment (Bomba) received the incident report at around 8:30pm.

A team of 11 firefighters led by Awg Saiful were dispatched from the Batu lintang Station. Ten personnel from Tabuan Jaya Station also assisted in the operation.

Bomba personnel are still attempting to extinguish the blaze at press time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.