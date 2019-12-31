‘Important for neighbours to know each other’

SIBU: The importance of getting to know your neighbours is something that should be emphasised in all residential areas, as it not only means making new friends but creates a good example for the younger generation.

Councillor Teo Boon Siew said for this reason, neighbourhood associations ought to organise more events that can foster closer rapport among their respective residents.

“What really matters is that when we are in need of urgent assistance such as during emergency situations, our neighbours will be able to lend a helping hand in one way or another,” he said when officiating a crime prevention and gotong royong campaign organised by Foochow Road Residents Association, here recently.

Teo said knowing one’s neighbours was an Asian culture that should be upheld and promoted, especially among the young.

“Getting to know each other will also help in crime prevention efforts, in cooperation with the police,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Foochow Road Residents Association president Simon Wee, association advisor Kevin Lau, and representatives from the police.