Jalan Kampung Melayu Rayu now accessible again after landslides

KUCHING: Jalan Kampung Melayu Rayu, which was submerged under nearly one metre of mud due to landslides following heavy rain overnight, is already accessible.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat chief Ismail Mahedin said the landslide at the section of the road in Pantai Damai state constituency here was caused by continuous rain overnight.

“However, the surface is still slippery and road users are advised to be careful when passing through the area,” he said.

“We, together with the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) and Cahaya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS), have inspected the site at around 9:39 am today and found that there was a landslide cause by rain throughout the night.

“We also found that a large amount of mud had covered the road,” he said in a press statement today.

According to him, CMS is still conducting total earth clearing works covering the main road.