Lee: Sarawak Public Transportation Committee to be formed in 2020

KUCHING: The Ministry of Transport will be forming a Sarawak Public Transportation Committee next year, says its minister Datuk Lee Kee Shin.

He said the committee will be officially formed in the beginning of 2020 where its members will consist of relevant departments, agencies and those from the transportation industry.

“The committee is to seek the views and obtain feedback from the various transportation stakeholders which will be useful in our planning and implementation of Sarawak public transportation.

“Traffic studies, the drawing up of master plans and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project are some of the priority areas,” he said in his New Year’s message today.

Lee foresaw that the year 2020 will be a busy year ahead for his newly established ministry, which has been tasked with a strategic role in planning and implementing an integrated, reliable, affordable, safe and eco-friendly public transportation system.

He said that one of the projects in the new year will be the implementation of the State Bus Service Transformation (SBST) in Kuching under a consortium of bus companies.

“Kuching is one of the five cities in the country selected for the SBST.

“I have met with the federal Minister for Transport last month and the SBST project is one of the subject matters discussed for implementation in 2020,” he disclosed.

For the year 2020, Lee said it was imperative for the people in Sarawak to continue to strengthen the Sarawakian spirit of unity and solidarity to safeguard the state’s rights, interests and privileges.

“We should act in unison to ensure that the rights and privileges that belong to Sarawak as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Cobold Commission, Inter-Government Committee Report, the Sarawak Constitution and relevant legislations and the Federal Constitution are duly respected and honoured in letter and spirit by the Federal Government and any of those which have been taken away or eroded should be duly restored.

“It is therefore my fervent hope that in 2020, Sarawak will be able to regain and restore all those rights belonging to Sarawak as well as on the devolution of power in the ongoing deliberations with the federal government which have started more than a year ago.”