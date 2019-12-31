MACC investigates assault allegations by three cops

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the allegations by three police personnel that they were assaulted by a MACC officer when they were giving their statements related to an extortion case.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the commission would seriously look into the claims and give full cooperation to the police.

“There is no tolerance for any assault in custody,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She said the MACC officer had lodged a police report stating that the assault in custody allegations were false.

Latheefa asserted that the MACC had put in place a stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) to arrest and detain suspects.

She explained that the trio was being investigated by the MACC for alleged extortion against a drug-abuse suspect.

She said it was part of the Selangor MACC’s increasing effort following allegations of extortion involving police.

The three policemen from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters, aged 24, 25 and 26, alleged that they had been punched, slapped and kicked by the MACC officer when their statements were being recorded in a room at Selangor MACC office in Shah Alam, on Dec 24 and 26. – Bernama