Man charged with sexually assaulting niece

KOTA KINABALU: A 59-year-old man was released on a total of RM45,000 bail with six local sureties for three charges of committing sexual assault against his little niece.

He was also prohibited to approach the girl and immediate family members within 100 meters, pending disposal of his cases at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad set RM15,000 bail with two local sureties for each charge but must be different sureties on the accused as well as allowing the restraining order applied by the prosecution when the case was first heard in court for plea yesterday.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to committing the offences against his six-year-old niece in Likas on three occasions between September and November.

The court also ordered the accused to report to the investigating officer of the case twice a month (Monday and Thursday) and his case will be mentioned back on January 14, 2020.

Ummu also reminded that if the accused failed to comply with the restraining order, his bail will be revoked.

The prosecution had proposed RM15,000 bail with two local sureties be granted on the accused for each charge and requested for the said order against the accused on the grounds that both the accused and the victim are related.

The prosecution also applied for the accused to report twice a week to the investigating officer of the case and the accused’s passport be kept by court, if any.

In reply, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lower bail as it was difficult for him to look for anyone, who is willing to bail him out and before the incident, he claimed to stay at his mother-in-law’s house.

