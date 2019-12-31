More motorcycle lanes need to be built – Miros

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of more designated motorcycle lanes including along the existing roads could help reduce road accidents involving motorcyclists and pillion riders in the country.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros)’ Road Safety Engineering and Environment Research Centre director Dr Muhammad Marizwan Abdul Manan said the lane could be constructed by paving the shoulder on the existing roads to turn it into a motorcycle lane.

“Miros is of the view that the construction of non-exclusive motorcycle lane (NEML) will reduce the accident rates involving two-wheel vehicles in the country.

“The implementation of this strategic proposal on the existing road system is possible if there is sufficient budget,” he said when in a special interview entitled ‘Motorcycle: Source of Fatal Accident’ on Bernama Radio here.

According to 2018 statistics, an average of 18 deaths were recorded daily nationwide with most involving motorcyclists.

Muhammad Marizwan said the proposal for the construction of the designated motorcycle lane would also depend on the number of motorcyclists or the frequency of accidents in an area before the route could be constructed.

On the proposal to limit the speed of the low-powered motorcycles to a minimum of 70km/h, he said the implementation should be carried out in line with the construction of the designated motorcycle lane.

This is because the construction of the special lane can help authorities monitor the speed limit.

Previously, the Safety First Group, a road safety advocacy group, urged the government to enforce the 70km/h speed limit for ‘kapcai’ or low-powered motorcycles and to ask for more designated motorcycle lanes to be built to reduce road accidents involving the group. – Bernama