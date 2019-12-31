No drone zone: Police issue warning against flying drones during 2020 New Year countdown

KUCHING: Drone pilots have been warned against flying drones during the 2020 New Year countdown celebrations tonight by the police in a statement on their official Facebook page.

Special equipment will be employed to shoot down the drones if they are caught flying without authorisation, the police stressed.

“There are only a few hours left until the New Year. To ensure the safety of the public, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is advising members of the public to refrain from flying drones at locations celebrating the New Year countdown tonight,” the Facebook post read.

“If the police find any drones in said areas flying without authorisation, strict action will be enforced by the police’s Drone Unit against the operators.”

Thousands are expected to take to the streets in major cities throughout Malaysia, especially Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur, to welcome the new year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim had said in a press conference yesterday that the police did not want a collision of drones flown by members of the public with those belonging to the authorities, especially over crowded areas.

“A drone can also fall on someone,” he told a media conference on road closures and traffic control during Ambang 2020 at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters yesterday.