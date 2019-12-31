Ongoing downpour causes floods to hit primary school, longhouse in Kakus

SIBU: Continuous downpour caused SK Sungai Anak and Rumah Sukah – both in the Kakus state constituency – to be inundated yesterday.

However, based on the flood report prepared by Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, the water level had begun to recede as of 6pm.

“The floodwater level at the school compound did reach 2.5 feet, while the building structure was unaffected.

“From our observation, the low-lying road leading to the school was still flooded – about one foot in depth, but it was still accessible on foot. The school is closed for the long year-end holidays,” it said.

It was a similar situation at Rumah Sukah, where the road was also flooded.

“The compound was affected, but the longhouse structure remained intact.”

The JPBN Sarawak also said the situation along the Sungai Anak area remained under control.