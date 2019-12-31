Police check leads to man’s arrest for drug possession

KUCHING: Police arrested a man for drug possession during a routine check at a commercial centre in Tarat, near Serian on Sunday.

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the 32-year-old man was spotted behaving in a suspicious manner in front of a 24-hour convenience store and, during a body check, was found to be in possession of two plastic packets of drugs believed to be methamphetamine.

“The drugs, weighing an estimated 0.77 grammes, were found in the right pocket of the suspect’s shorts.

“He was arrested on the spot and is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Aswandy said the suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, but did not possess a criminal record.

Police will be applying for a four-day remand on the suspect to facilitate further investigation, he added.