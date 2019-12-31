Police on the lookout for prime suspect in Bandar Riyal murder case

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for a murder case that happened in a rented room at Bandar Riyal, here, recently.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said they have identified the prime suspect as Ato, in his 30s, from Singkawang, West Kalimantan in Indonesia.

He, however, said the full detail of the suspect and his current whereabouts remain unknown.

He said for now, the suspect was only identified through a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

“We have arrested another Indonesian man, who lived with Ato in the same rented room to help us in our investigation.

“Based on our investigation, the murder has occurred on December 20 between 3am and 6am,” he told a press conference, here, this afternoon.

Lee said those with information of the suspect can call Kota Samarahan police hotline at 082-662300 or Kota Samarahan Crime Investigation Division chief ASP Abdul Rahim Abdullah at 013-8000777.

Ato is suspected of murdering Muhammad Shahril Matnor, 20, from Kampung Tengah Tuie, Pusa in Betong, who was found dead and covered with blood inside a rented room at Bandar Riyal, here, recently.