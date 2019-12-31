Saifuddin: More controlled price items over extended period for Chinese New Year

KULIM: More essential goods will be added to the list of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) which will be implemented over an extended period in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

Stating this yesterday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the announcement in connection with Chinese New Year, will be made in the third week of January.

He added that the extension of the scheme which began this year with major festivals comprising Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Christmas, will see its implementation over a total of 105 days out of 365 days a year in general, compared to only 50 days in previous years.

The minister told reporters this after attending a back-to-school programme and Buy Malaysian products campaign here yesterday. — Bernama