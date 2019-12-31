Sarawak to send 20-member delegation for PCMA event in US next month

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will lead a 20-member Sarawak delegation to the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) Convening Leaders 2020 (CL20) event in the US next month.

The trip, being jointly organised by the Sarawak government and Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), will involve industry leaders from the Sarawak government itself, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (STPRI), Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), CPH Travel, Techno Expo and Events Horizon.

In his remarks, Abdul Karim expressed his confidence that the exchange ‘would take Sarawak to new heights’.

“Sarawak is already associated with being a ‘knowledge powerhouse’ in the region. What this partnership does is make Sarawak the first second-tier destination to work with the largest global association and cement our credibility,” he said in a press statement issued yesterday.

Abdul Karim said apart from the exchange, the CL20 should serve as a turning point for the Sarawak delegates to advance their profession.

The visit was organised following the signing of a document of agreement between BESarawak by Sarawak Convention Bureau and PCMA in October this year.