Seven lots in Bintawa Industrial Estate to be issued with land titles soon — Rep

KUCHING: The allottees of seven industrial lots in Bintawa Industrial Estate here would soon become landowners following the approval of land titles by the Land and Survey Department, said Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

According to her, these landowners-to-be are among the 10 who have been operating at the industrial estate under temporary occupation licences (TOLs) for the past 33 years.

“The Land and Survey Department has taken steps to issue land titles to the 10 parcels of land and currently, the seven (allottees) were issued with the approval letters by the department last week.

“This means that the allottees will have their land rights protected under the (Sarawak) Land Code and they are no longer in a limbo; previously, they could not fully develop their factories or expand their businesses as they were, at the time, operating under TOLs; that the land did not belong to them,” she said during a press conference at Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak headquarters here yesterday.

However, Yong also cautioned these future landowners against being hoodwinked by certain unscrupulous individuals who claimed to be the middlemen who had helped to push for the issuance of these land titles.

“I have received feedback about some irresponsible personnel asking for some ‘kopi-O money’ (under-the-table commission) between RM10,000 and RM50,000 meant to help the allottees obtain the land titles from the Land and Survey Department.

“I urge them not to pay anyone any money should they be approached (by these so-called middlemen) as issues such as alienation of land and issuance of titles, are the responsibility of the Sarawak government through the Land and Survey Department.

“When it comes to implementing land policies or servicing the public, there shouldn’t be any involvement of ‘kopi-O money’,” she stressed.

Yong said while she had yet to speak to the future landowners personally, she had been notified about them having been approached by these shady individuals.

“I have yet to gather concrete evidence and hopefully, it’s not true. But I would like to caution them (future landowners) as well as the public to be more careful and never to fall for the trap of these unscrupulous people.

“I understand their predicament as they are worried that if they report the matter, their land titles would be retracted; to me, there should not be any reason to worry because the Land and Survey Department has issued them with valid letters and if they have genuinely been trading there for many years, the land title would be issued to them.

“So I urge them to stand united and not pay any money to these so-called middlemen. They should be brave enough to report this matter so we can put a stop to all this nonsense.”

Yong also warned the individuals concerned to stop approaching this group of landowners.

“Should I get to obtain more concrete evidence, I would lodge a police report and even report them to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“This is a serious matter and nobody should take advantage of it.”

Yong believed that the Land and Survey Department, as a responsible body of authority, would not allow any of their staff to be involved in any corrupt practice or abuse of power.

“Should I find concrete evidence that shows that there are also officers involved or in cahoots with some outsiders, I believe it is my duty to lodge report to the relevant authorities.”