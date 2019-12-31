Sibu District sees spike of 163 per cent in dengue cases this year – SMC chief

SIBU: Sibu District has recorded an increase of 163 per cent in dengue cases this year, up from 69 cases reported last year to 182 cases this year.

This was revealed by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting at a press conference after the council’s full meeting yesterday.

“There was an increase of 113 cases as compared to the same period last year.

“It was found that 45 per cent of dengue cases occurred within the municipality of SMC,” he said.

Thus he reminded all residents to take preventive measures such as to rid their houses and compounds of mosquito breeding grounds, especially during this rainy season.

On the anti-littering campaign, Ting said the council had granted a three-month grace period of educational awareness starting Oct 1, after which the council’s enforcement

officers would compound the litterbugs at RM500 effective tomorrow.

“However, option was granted to the litterbugs to pay RM100 only at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), Sibu Central Market within seven working days from Jan 1”, he explained.

“No reduction of compound fee of RM500 shall be entertained after seven working days.

“The council’s chairman and deputy chairman are not empowered to reduce the compound fee in accordance with Local Authorities Financial Regulations, 1997,” Ting added.