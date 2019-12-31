Stop arguing about divisive issues, Fadillah urges political leaders

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is urging political leaders from both sides to consolidate their efforts and work together to improve the country’s economy, rather than wasting time arguing about issues that could compromise the unity and harmony of the people.

He said first and foremost, all politicians, especially those who are administering the country and in the government, should stop their polemics, and start working by listening to the disgruntled voices of the people.

“Listen to the wants and needs of the people. The government of the day does not seem to listen to the wants and needs of the ‘rakyat’.

“Stop your polemics immediately. If you are sincere in supporting the country’s development of our country, then you have to start thinking and doing work that would develop the country.

“The ‘rakyat’ are tired and fed up with the uncertainties being shown by those leading the country. All the people see are tired politicians who are only prioritising their own political survival.

“Because of that, you are ignoring the people’s plight,” Fadillah said in a press statement today.

He said with almost half of the Malaysian population consisting of those aged 25 years old and below, more attention has to be given to this group of people.

He claimed these younger generations, who were once filled with hopes and dreams for a new Malaysia, are now being let down and disappointed.

This, coupled with the economic uncertainty and the lack of job opportunities, added to the disappointment of the Malaysian youth, Fadillah said.

“They see it as if the leaders are not trying to fix things up, but only there just to maintain the status quo,” he added.

In other parts of the world, he said the youth are often leading the disgruntled voices of the people at large.

Fadillah cautioned that if this situation continues in Malaysia, the Malaysian youth might one day retaliate the same way too.

“Therefore I urge all politicians to stop fantasising, start focusing and working to bring the country to greater heights.

“The coming generations will judge us if we fail to lead the country to greater heights,” he said.