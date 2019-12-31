Suspect denies stabbing five at rabbi’s home

MONSEY, United States: A suspect appeared in a New York court on Sunday charged with five counts of attempted murder after a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s suburban house that left Hanukkah celebrants throwing furniture to defend themselves.

It was the latest in a spate of attacks on Jewish targets.

Grafton Thomas, 37, allegedly entered the property in Monsey, Rockland County, during celebrations on Saturday evening for the Jewish Hanukkah festival, knifing several people with a machete before fleeing.

US media reported that the suspect was covered in blood when officers detained him.

Thomas was ordered held in custody after appearing in Ramapo Town Court, where he denied the charges.

The attack at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg was quickly condemned as another incident underscoring growing anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

President Donald Trump tweeted that Americans “must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters at the scene on Sunday that “these are people who intend to create mass harm, mass violence – generate fear based on race, colour, creed.”

The New York Times quoted Taleea Collins, a friend of the suspect, and his pastor Wendy Paige, as saying the suspect had struggled with mental illness.

No official details were released about the victims. Local media said one person was seriously injured.

Thomas was reportedly arrested in his car about 50km away, two hours after the attack.

“Everyone was screaming and panicking and shouting ‘out out out.’ It was chaos,” Joseph Gluck, 30, told reporters.

“I threw a coffee table at the guy. Then he started to come after me.”

“I was praying for my life,” said Aron Kohn, 65, another witness to Saturday’s attack who compared the assailant’s knife to “the size of a broomstick.”

Kohn threw chairs and tables in an attempt to head off the assault.

“I saw him stabbing people,” he added.

“He injured a guy. He was bleeding in his hand, all over.”

Rockland has the largest Jewish population per capita of any US county, with 31.4 per cent, or 90,000 Jewish residents.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer demanded “a thorough federal investigation by the FBI of this specific attack and other anti-Semitic attacks in recent days.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the latest incident and other “recent displays of anti-Semitism, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Antisemitism hate have no place anywhere in our world and we must continue to stand together against them.”

The attack happened at about 10pm on Saturday, the seventh night of Hanukkah, with about 100 people gathered for a candle-lighting ceremony.

“It’s a wave and a trend of hate-filled violence that is sweeping the country, not just NY State,” tweeted Maya Wiley, a civil rights activist and senior vice president for social justice at the New School private university in New York.

At Thomas’s court appearance, bail was set at US$5 million and he was then taken in handcuffs to a police vehicle and driven to Rockland County Jail. — AFP