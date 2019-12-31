Three priority agendas the focus of Pakatan Harapan in 2020 — Chong

KUCHING: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) is determined next year to implement whichever election manifesto promises that have yet to be fulfilled, says PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said this was among the top-three ‘priority’ agendas’ for 2020, with the others being resolving the issue of racial polarisation in the country, and rebuilding the Malaysian economy.

“Despite the many reforms implemented by the PH-led government in 2019, racial discord and polarisation seem to have taken centre stage in the nation.

“I believe that the great majority of Malaysians want to see a Malaysia of multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-racial harmony.

“This will not be an easy task as the problem is the result of 56 years of indoctrination and mutual mistrust, and in all societies, there are bound to be the small minority of extremists whose voices are the loudest. They have the agenda to drive a wedge amongst the races to serve their personal and political gains,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong stressed that to achieve the goal of multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-racial harmony in Malaysia, all parties must cooperate including cabinet ministers, elected representatives from both divides, non-governmental organisations, learning institutions, the media, and all Malaysians in general.

For the third agenda of rebuilding the country’s economy, he said there were both internal and external challenges – namely the lack of confidence amongst the business sector caused by political uncertainty within PH, and the fluid and uncertain international trade caused by the trade war between the US and China.

Despite all these, Chong said statistically Malaysia did reasonably well compared to other countries in 2019.

“As we move into 2020, PH will become more stable and there are glimpses of an amiable resolution to the trade war. With that, it is hoped that the economy will pick up in 2020.

“In most countries where there was a change of regime which had ruled for many decades, the new government could not hold together and the country plunged into chaos in the first one or two years of the change, but this is not the case for Malaysia.”

Chong said despite all the ‘bumps and humps’, PH has managed to hold the government together and would continue to strive to bring progress and prosperity to the country.

“The PH coalition hopes all Malaysians would be with us in the mission to rebuild the country,” he said.