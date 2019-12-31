Twenty people left homeless after fire destroyed house in Bintulu

BINTULU: Twenty people from five families were left homeless after their house at Lorong 1 Kampung Baru, here, was destroyed in a predawn fire today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre in a statement stated that 11 firefighters were dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 12.43am.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the fire had already destroyed about 70 per cent of the house.

The firefighters managed to control the fire within 20 minutes but the house was about 80 per cent destroyed.

The cause of the fire and total losses is still under investigation.

The operation ended at 1.50am.