What Sarawakians want in 2020 (Video)

KUCHING: With a new year comes new resolutions but perhaps there is greater resolve among Malaysians to achieve their goals this year due to the significance of 2020 for the nation.

Although Vision 2020 has now been replaced by another national vision, it remains a year that many Malaysians have been looking forward to and Sarawakians are no different.

Borneo Post Online has asked several Sarawakians here what their aspirations are for the coming year and their answers are both insightful and heartwarming.