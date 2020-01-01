Amanah will help Warisan to win at Kimanis by-election — Mat Sabu

KLANG: The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) machinery will go down to the field to help in the campaign of the candidate from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to ensure his victory at the Kimanis Parliament by-election on Jan 18.

Amanah president, Mohamad Sabu said the party machinery would be mobilised on the nomination date together with those from the other components of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I, myself, will go down to the field on the nomination day as a sign of support for the Warisan’s candidate contesting in the by-election.

“And I will also mobilise the Amanah machinery in my area, namely, the Kota Raja Parliamentary constituency to be also involved for the duration of the by-election campaign,” he told reporters after handing over schooling aid to poor students in the Kota Raja area here yesterday.

Mohamad, who is also Kota Raja Member of Parliament, said with hard work by all the PH component parties, he was confident Warisan could win the parliamentary seat which was previously held by Barisan Nasional (BN).

On Dec 16, the Election Commission fixed the Kimanis Parliamentary by-election on Jan 18, nomination date was set on Jan 4 and early polling would be on Jan 14.

The Kimanis Parliamentary by-election would be held to fill the vacancy in the constituency after the Federal Court on Dec 2 upheld the ruling of the Kota Kinabalu General Election Court which cancelled the victory of Datuk Seri Anifah Aman for the Kimanis Parliament in the 14th General Election (GE-14) in May last year.

The Kota Kinabalu General Election Court, on Aug 16 ruled that the victory of Anifah in the Kimanis Parliament at the GE-14 was not valid and void after finding additional ballot papers which could affect the outcome of the election.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Amanah would launch the ‘peduli rakyat’ (care for people) initiative to help the people in the Kota Raja Parliamentary constituency secure items of basic need cheaply.

“I have planned to open the market once a month, possibly starting at the end of January or early February in the compound of the Kota Raja Parliament Community Service Centre.

“This market will sell items of basic need including rice, oil, milk, onion, chicken and eggs at cheaper prices compared to other markets,” he said.

The move would help ease the burden of cost of living for the surrounding residents most of whom comprised the urban poor, he added. — Bernama