Canada Hill’s RM1.44-million soil-nailing works set for completion end of month

MIRI: The repair works on the slopes of Canada Hill should reach completion by end of this month.

The project, which kicked off last mid-September, comprised the ‘soil-nailing’ technique, meant to fortify the slopes and thus, reduce the incidence of landslides, which had struck the area since 2017.

Costing RM1.44 million, the works are funded and monitored by Public Works Department (JKR).

The soil-nailing method was specially designed by the Slope Engineering Division – the ‘nails’ are drilled 11m horizontally into the earth; much like using nails to stick wood planks together.

This method is said to be a viable solution to most land erosion problems.

It is also informed that the soil-nailing works on Canada Hill are at 65 per cent stage to completion.

The progress of works, however, depends much on the weather.

Last October, Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin inspected the project site, where he assured the residents there, especially the villagers of Kampung Waheed, that the highest priority had been given to the project to ensure that it would reach completion on schedule.