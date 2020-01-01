Good to learn many languages, writings – PAS commissioner

MIRI: Learning a variety of languages or writings is highly recommended so that one can get to know the cultures and religions of others.

If we can master many languages and writings, it is easier to communicate with one another and people of different races and foster closer relationships between races and religions, Sarawak PAS commissioner Jofri Jaraiee, who is also Miri PAS chief, said.

“Education Ministry’s intention to introduce calligraphy writing and Jawi writing for the Malay Language subject for Year Four should be supported by all parties, regardless of race and religion,” Jofri suggested.

According to Jofri, there should be no problem with studying Jawi writing.

“Why should we make Jawi writing an issue solely for the sake of a particular party?” he asked.

He said the Jawi writing lessons that will be taught in Year Four is very helpful for students to know and learn Jawi writing and could make the early years of Primary School even better.

Jofri pointed out that there is no reason for certain political parties and organizations or associations to oppose the Jawi learning programme as it enhances students’ knowledge and enables them to communicate in many languages easily.

He took to task organisations like the United Chinese Schools Teachers’ Association (Jiao Zong) and United Chinese School Committees’ Association (Dong Zong) for defying the introduction of Jawi learning in vernacular schools, saying they have no strong reason to hinder learning Jawi writing.

“If they can act beyond their limits, do they realise that their actions are a waste of time and can cause racial and religious strife in the country, he pointed out.

He said those who opposed this Jawi writing lesson could cause others to react.

“They should stop it, otherwise, it may cause racial and religious strife in this country. Security forces must act decisively against these extremists in order to avoid racial and religious strife that could make the country unsafe.

“We urge all parties to be calm and rational to ensure that our national security is not affected by this sensitive issue. Everyone has to respect others people’s culture and beliefs, any dispute cannot be resolved emotionally,” he added.