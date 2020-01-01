Govt to continue efforts for a better Malaysia — Dr Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail yesterday said the year, 2020 will see more measures implemented by the government to be enjoyed by all Malaysians and the efforts will continue for the betterment of the people.

Dr Wan Azizah, in her New Year message, said the government also promised to continue working towards a better Malaysia.

She also acknowledged that 2019 has been a challenging year for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government with many of its members learning the ropes of administration.

“All of us are still learning and for 2020 let us focus on the positives,” she said.

“In 2020, childless couples can withdraw from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account of up to RM10,000 for in-vitro fertility (IVF) treatment and by next year, good husbands will be able to show how much their spouses mean to them by contributing two per cent of their EPF contributions to a separate account for their wives.

She said in addition, 2020 would also see the government introduce a national cyber ​​security strategy for the protection of the people, and allocate RM10 million for the development of female athletes.

She also said that women, aged 30 to 50, who had been unemployed for a year or more, and returned to work would be paid a RM500 wage incentive a month for two years, while employers would also also be given a hiring incentive of RM300 per month for the same period. — Bernama