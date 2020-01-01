‘Longhouses symbol of unity, teamwork’

MIRI: Longhouses are the symbol of unity and teamwork among the rural folk in Sarawak.

Thus, there is need for the longhouse community to promote the spirit of unity and good values to the young generation, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said.

“We need to continuously show this unity and value to our young people, not behaviour that causes split among longhouse folk that is clearly taking place in some longhouses, no thanks to work by those people with selfish agenda who only want to create disunity for their political gains,” he stated in his address at a prize presentation ceremony for Long Pilah Beautification Competition at the longhouse in Ulu Baram recently.

Dennis therefore urged the longhouse folk to reject such unwanted moves by any party which only aimed to create disturbance among the peace-loving longhouse community.

On the competition, he praised the longhouse’s village security and development committee for organising such competition in conjunction with the Christmas celebration.

“As we heard from your headman’s speech earlier on, this year the number of Long Pilah folks returning home for Christmas celebration was overwhelming.

“I am sure this is because those who returned home support all activities that unite the villagers.”

He was happy to note that the entire Long Pilah village is now lighted up with solar electricity made possible by the Sarawak government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The 24-hour free energy has brought a huge change to your life here in Long Pilah.

“Please continue to stay united and work with the Sarawak government as the state government has so much to offer. Therefore, we cannot afford to be outside the state’s ruling party Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).”

Also present were Long Pilah’s headman Saging Wan and councillor Jau Eng.