NRD denies viral picture is Sabah temporary pass

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD) yesterday clarified that the picture of a Temporary Resident Identity Card (MyKAS) uploaded on a Facebook account is not Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) as claimed by the account user.

The NRD said MyKAS was issued to individuals who were born in Malaysia but their nationalities could not be determined.

“The card has been issued since 1990,” it said in a statement released yesterday, in response to a Facebook posting along with a picture of MyKAS, claiming that the NRD had already started issuing PSS.

PSS is a proposed document to be given to foreigners in the state who hold three different cards – IMM13, Kad Burung-Burung and census pass – to be implemented on June 1 next year.

Elaborating further, the NRD said MyKAS was issued by the department under Rule 5(3)(c), Rules and Regulations of National Registration 1990.

“MyKAS holders are not citizens and its holders must renew the card every five years,” said NRD.

It also said that the card was only issued to applicants who met specific requirements set by the department.

The NRD added that MyKAS holders did not have the same rights and privileges enjoyed by Malaysians.

It urged members of the public who wanted further details on the issue to check it with any NRD offices or through its official website at www.jpn.gov.my or call Corporate Communications Unit at 03-8880 7077/7067/7069/8206 or email to [email protected] — Bernama