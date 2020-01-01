Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim dies aged 70 on New Year’s Day

MIRI: Community leader Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim has passed away aged 70 on the first day of the New Year after taking ill.

The Iban community in Miri Division was saddened to wake up to the news of the sudden loss of its most pro-active and welfare-minded community leaders, after he passed away at about 6.30 am in Miri Hospital.

He had fallen ill at his home on the eve of the New Year, and was rushed to be treated at a private hospital before being referred to Miri Hospital shortly after.

He had earlier complained of breathing difficulties and family members suspected that he might have be exhausted after being involved in a slew of Christmas festivities activities including his Christmas Open House in Miri.

He is survived by his wife Agnescia Hillary Senaun from Betong and their two sons Roy and Nigel.

The vigil will be held at the family home at Jalan Sukun in Lutong Baru township.

Born on Aug 6, 1949, in Banting, Sri Aman, he underwent training as policeman in the signal department during the time of the May 13 racial riots in 1969 but later resigned and join the private sector and becoming involved in politics until he was appointed as a penghulu and later Pemanca.

His last official duty was attending a Christmas and New Year 2020 celebration at Rumah Anthony Ladi in Lepong Ajai in Beluru District, which was officiated by Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil on December 30.

Wilson was a leader who spoke his mind to the government and his community on community issues. He was uncompromising in fighting hard for the welfare of the Dayak.

His passing came as a shock to his many friends, with his Facebook page being flooded by expressions of shock and sadness of his sudden passing, with many reflecting on his acts and gestures of kindness, leadership and humanity.