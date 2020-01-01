Search team finds body of missing ship crewman

MUKAH: A search and rescue (SAR) team found the body of a ship crewman, who had gone missing in Sungai Batang Mukah on Monday, at 9.50am yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said the body of Shahriman Mohd Abbas from Kampung Tellian Tengah here, was found about 2km from where he was last seen.

It is said that the victim, in his 20s, slipped while descending the stairs of the vessel where he worked, at around 9pm.

“The ship captain, who saw him struggling in the water, threw the lifebuoy. The victim was later seen submerged in water,” Jimmy said in a statement.

The ship’s other crew members tried to find the victim, but to no avail.

Jimmy added that the initial investigation found no foul play involved in the case. The body was later brought to Mukah Hospital.