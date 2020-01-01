Sentiments in international financial markets mixed in November — BNM

KUALA LUMPUR: Sentiments in the international financial markets were mixed in November 2019, driven mainly by ongoing developments in international trade negotiations, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) yesterday.

The central bank said during the earlier part of the month, investors’ risk appetite improved due to optimism on a potential US-China trade deal but turned cautious towards the end of the month, following the passing of US legislation in support of pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong.

“The ringgit appreciated by 0.1 per cent against the US dollar in November, driven by non-resident portfolio inflows to the domestic bond market. These inflows led the 10-year Malaysian Government Securities yield to decline by 1.2 basis points,” said BNM in its “Monthly Highlights – November 2019” report released yesterday.

Meanwhile, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined by 2.3 per cent during the month, in line with regional equity markets, partly due to the cautious outlook on global trade developments towards the end of November.

Additionally, regional equity markets, including Malaysia, were affected by foreign investors’ portfolio rebalancing, following changes to the composition of the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index, said BNM.

The central bank said banks’ asset quality remained sound with overall net impaired loans ratio remaining stable at 1.0 per cent in November.

“Banks continued to maintain sufficient buffers against potential credit losses with total provisions (including regulatory reserves) at 125.3 per cent of total impaired loans,” it said. — Bernama