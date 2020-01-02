Calm first day for Year 1 pupils in Kuching’s Sk St Thomas, SK St Mary

KUCHING: Day one at school didn’t seem to faze Nur Adira Irsalina Ikwan in the least, as the Primary 1 pupil took her seat without any fuss or tears.

Suraya Akup, 47, clerk, said her daughter just sat at her seat and talked to fellow classmates while waiting for classes to begin.

It was her youngest child and it is just a normal routine to her, she said.

“I think it’s because she’s already used to going to school, from pre-school previously and she is not afraid.

“There are no children crying as parents have been briefed on Tuesday (Dec 31) to just drop the girls off at school and not stay with them,” she told The Borneo Post.

When approached, Nur Adira beamed happily and seemed excited about the new experience.

“I’m very happy to go to school because I get to make more new friends,” she said.

She is the only Penan girl in the school.

Meanwhile, headmistress Janet Tikut said the girls’ first day at school started off like any other day, with very little fuss.

“This year is very different. Last year we had a few crying and once one starts (crying) the rest will follow suit. It was mayhem and hard to calm them down. They cry because they don’t want their parents to leave.

“But today, all is calm. No crying. This shows that they are very independent and eager to learn on their own, without having parents around. This is what we want.”

Asked on her expectations for this year, Janet hopes the school continues to achieve excellent performance in both academia and co-curriculum.

The school has three Primary 1 classes with 93 pupils.

A similar scenario was seen at SK St Thomas. Though there were a handful of parents one hour into the schooling session, not a single boy cried or fussed about not having parents there.

Suhaina Su’ut, 39 and Mohd Danial Yusuf, 54 both factory canteen operators, decided to stay on for an hour to keep an eye on their son, Farhan Mohd Danial, before leaving. They brought along their youngest son, aged 2.

“He’s probably used to it but we just want to watch him a little longer today. It’s his first day in primary school. He is alone here as his two older siblings have finished schooling while the other one is in Form 4.

“My hope for him is just to study well and be successful in life,” Suhaina said.

The school’s headmaster, Sagat Chupong said he was happy with the well behaved batch of Primary 1 pupils this year.

Previously, he said there were a few that cried on the first day of school.

“I was very surprised when I heard that not a single boy cried today. This year’s batch is very independent. It is good for us and made our day go easier and smoother. It is not easy to coax a crying child.”

He added that the school implemented a new rule this year, prohibiting parents from sending their children straight to their classroom.

This makes the school more orderly and the students more independent, he said.

“For the first three weeks, we want the Primary 1 pupils to familiarise themselves with the school. They know where are the toilets and where to look for their teachers.”

Sagat, who has held this post since 2018, hopes the boys will do better in their studies and have more involvement in co-curriculum activities.

The school has three Primary 1 classes with 100 pupils.